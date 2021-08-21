LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Henry County man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Saturday morning.
Kentucky State Police Post 5 troopers received a call around 8:30 a.m. that a man had been shot on Bethlehem Road in Bethlehem, a community in Henry County.
Bethlehem resident Benjamin Wilson was shot during a "physical altercation" with Justin Slater, according to KSP.
Wilson, 56, was shot in the shoulder and transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not known.
KSP says Slater, 28, was arrested at his home "without incident." He is also charged with theft of a firearm.
KSP Post 5 detectives are investigating the shooting.
