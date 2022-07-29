LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With $1.28 billion up for grabs, Mega Millions players are ready to check their tickets. Here are the numbers for Friday's drawing. Keep in mind, the odds of winning are 1 in 302 million, but it's worth a shot!
Here are the numbers: 67, 45, 57, 36, 13
Mega Ball: 14
The giant jackpot remains the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. That last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.
If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the next drawing Tuesday, making it the nation’s largest lottery prize.
The estimated $1.28 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million. Just know about a third of that goes to federal taxes and then another slice goes to state taxes, depending on where the winner lives.
There are a total of nine ways to win a prize in Mega Millions, ranging from the jackpot down to $2:
WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU WIN:
If you check your ticket and find out you've won the Mega Millions jackpot, lottery officials tell you to sign the ticket, remain calm and try not to let the news out before you're ready. You may also want to change your phone number, if you win such a large amount of money.
Reach out to your state lottery office when you're ready to confirm, and an appointment will be set up to claim the prize. You have 180 days to get the money, so take your time.
There are forms to fill out and tax information to release, so experts advise winners to contact a lawyer and an accountant to go with you to the lottery office.
If you win in Kentucky, you'll need to go to contact the Kentucky Lottery headquarters at 1011 West Main Street in Louisville. The toll free number is 1-800-937-8946.
If you win in Indiana, you'll need to contact the Hoosier Lottery headquarters at 1302 North Meridian Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis. The toll free number is 1-800-955-6886.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.
