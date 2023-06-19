LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Katie Farley and her dad, Joe Fleig, have always gone together like a burger and fries.
Over the years, they've certainly contributed to the 99 billion served here.
"My parents never cooked, so fast food was the place to be," Farley said. "We would go probably four to five times a week to McDonald's."
Later in life, Fleig sort of brought McDonald's to them.
"This is known as McDonaldland," Farley told WDRB.
The nostalgia soaked in, like the tartar sauce on a Filet O' Fish.
Children of the 70s and 80s — and some 90s kids — had the time of their lives on everything that now sits in Fleig's front yard, off Greyling Drive in south Louisville.
There are two carousels, three "Officer Big Macs," a McDonald's sign and rare restaurant-themed trains.
"There's only five made in the world," Farley said.
It's a real blast from Ronald McDonald's past.
"Ten years ago, my dad purchased his first kind of trinket," Farley said. "It was the Frisch's Big Boy. Everybody thought it was so fun and a huge attraction for everybody, and then it just spiraled out of control from there."
Fleig keeps an eye on the internet and hits the road in a quest to find pieces of fast food's beginnings.
"I'll call him on the phone, and he'll say, 'I'm in Iowa buying Grimace,' or 'I'm in New Jersey buying Ronald McDonald,'" Farley said. "I'm hoping this is not part of my inheritance."
Fleig really does love McDonald's, but the secret sauce here is a love for the next generation of McMuffin and McNugget cravers: his grandkids. The real secret sauce here is a love for the next generation of McDonald's lovers.
"He would spend any kind of money just to see people smile," his granddaughter Allie said.
When the time is right, maybe when 99 trillion are served, Allie would like to keep her grandpa's collection.
"I don't want to see this leave," she said.
There are a lot of "happy meals" and days at grandpas though between now and then.
If you'd like to see McDonaldland up close and maybe some sweet rides too, there's a car show happening there Sunday, June 25, from 1-5 p.m. The address is 1704 Greyling Drive. Donations will be accepted, and all proceeds go to the Kentucky Humane Society.
