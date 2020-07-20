FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's latest official highway map is now available, and it includes specific routes highlighting the state's music culture.
State transportation officials said the highway map has been a navigation aid for motorists since first published by the Transportation Cabinet in 1929. They said it has evolved over the years to include information about what Kentucky has to offer in recreation, food, adventure, history and the arts.
“Kentucky’s musical journey travels many roads,” the new map said.
That rich music culture is traceable along specific routes in Kentucky. Officials said those routes include the U.S. 23 “Country Music Highway” linking the birthplaces of such stars as Loretta Lynn, Dwight Yoakam, Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, Tyler Childers and others.
The map also notes Kentucky natives Bill Monroe, father of Bluegrass Music; balladeer John Jacob Niles; folk singer Jean Ritchie; country’s Merle Travis; rockers Don and Phil Everly, and “newgrass” pioneer Sam Bush.
Map aids include a reminder to check Goky.ky.gov or the Waze app for up-to-date traffic and roadway information.
Kentucky’s 2020-2021 Official Highway Map is available at welcome centers, rest areas, local convention and tourism offices and all Kentucky State Parks. Orders of up to 10 printed maps can be made online; however, requesters should expect a delay in shipment due to COVID-19.
To view a video about the Official Highway Map by Secretary Gray and Secretary Berry, click here. To view or download an electronic version of the Official Highway Map, county maps or city maps, visit KYTC’s website.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.