LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Louisville is getting a new life.
The Myers Medical Lofts officially opened Friday. Once the University of Louisville's "Myers Hall," the complex is on Broadway, right off Interstate 65 near the downtown hospitals.
A developer — Underhill Associates — bought the historic building last year and renovated it. It is marketed as a place for medical and dental residents and doctors to live.
"We have worked on urban revitalization projects throughout our career," said Jeff Underhill with Underhill Associations. "We have been in business for over 50 years. And so I can't tell you how many hundreds, if not thousands, of times I have driven past this corner and thought 'Why is it sitting vacant? What could it be and be reenergized?'"
The complex includes 44 units.
