LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hodgenville, Kentucky, man has been arrested after police said he physically abused two children under his care.
According to court documents, 21-year-old River Jordan Gibson was taken into custody on Thursday evening by officers with the Hodgenville Police Department.
Police said they were called to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville Thursday afternoon after a social worker told them two children -- a 2-year-old and a 6-month-old -- were brought in with injuries caused by child abuse. The 2-year-old had suffered "heavy bruising" to the face and ear, and the 6-month-old had developed a "head bleed," according to an arrest report.
Gibson allegedly admitted to officers that he hit the 2-year-old, causing the facial injuries. Police said he'd lied to the child's mother, telling her the child fell off a kitchen cabinet.
He said he didn't know what caused the 2-month-old's injuries, but police said the child's mother told them Gibson was the only one with both children since Tuesday, when the incidents occurred.
Gibson is charged with two counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse. He's currently being held in the LaRue County Detention Center.
