LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World has postponed its opening until early June because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there's still plans for what would have been the park's first day of the 2020 season on May 2.
“We may not be able to welcome guests through our gates on May 2 as we had originally planned," Koch said. "But we’re going to celebrate it just the same."
The park will start its Digital Opening Day with a welcome from park President Matt Eckert and fourth-generation Owner Leah Koch. The day will end with a fireworks show followed by a sweepstakes drawing for free tickets at 9 p.m. central time.
Throughout the day, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. central time, the park will release videos every hour, including entertainment videos and cooking tutorials for making your own Holiday World food at home. Visitors will also have a chance to chat with Eckert as well as Koch and co-owner Lauren Crosby.
At 7 p.m. central, the park will also host an appreciation hour for all health care workers and essential workers, with participants invited to show their gratitude.
To help enjoy the digital celebration, the park created Holidog’s Digital FunTown. It includes coloring pages, interactive videos, printable worksheets and content for kids of all ages at home. In addition to workout, magic and cooking videos, adults can also enjoy Spotify playlists and the Holiday World Podcast.
For an official schedule of the day’s events, (and for a shopping list for recipes) visit HolidayWorld.com/DigitalOpeningDay.
