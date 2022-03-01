LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World is looking to fill over 2,200 positions this season.
Starting pay begins at $13 for workers who are 18 or older. Individuals must be 14 or older to apply but most positions require to be at least 16.
Team members get a season pass and tuition discounts to Western Kentucky University, Hanover University, Sullivan University and Indiana Tech.
Positions include ride operators, lifeguards, sweeps and staff for admissions, games and food.
There are also weekend-only positions available.
Interested candidates can visit Holiday World's website to fill out an application and set up a time for a phone interview.
The park will have two virtual hiring event weekends on March 4-6 and March 18-20. During the events, prospective team members will have 15-minute phone interviews with management.
There will also be in-person hiring events in Evansville and Owensboro. A full calendar of hiring events is available online.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.