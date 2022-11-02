LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deadly home explosion that killed three people in Indiana was ruled an accident due to a leaking natural gas line in the home's basement.
The Aug. 10 explosion in Evansville damaged 39 homes, leaving 11 of them uninhabitable. The Indiana State Fire Marshal said Wednesday that investigators discovered a leaking gas line in the basement of the home. Officials said the line "was found uncapped, with the valve in the open position."
Gas line meter data taken after the blast "showed a sharp increase in gas usage beginning two days before" it happened.
Authorities said an odor additive was in the gas line, so it's unclear why the people inside the home didn't smell and report the leak.
Investigators could not conclusively identify the ignition source that ultimately ignited the gas. They found that "electrical devices and other appliances in the home could have served as an ignition source."
"It could be anything," said Mike Larson, a division chief with the Evansville Fire Department. "Any kind of flame, anything. Could be static from your clothes. ... If everything is just right, it could happen."
The Indiana State Fire Marshal said there's no evidence of foul play in the explosion.
A married couple, 43-year-old Charles Hite and 37-year-old Martina Hite, were killed when their house exploded. A neighbor, 29-year-old Jessica Teague, also died. The Hites died of blunt force trauma to their chests, while Teague died of compression asphyxia, the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office said.
Larson said Wednesday that he hopes the findings bring closure to all the people who were affected by the explosion.
"The investigation is complete, these are the findings, and, hopefully, it will help everybody be able to move forward from this point,” he said.
