RINEYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homemade crosses are popping up in front yards across Kentuckiana as symbols of hope during the coronavirus.
"We took a piece of scrap wood, put it in the shape of a cross, wrapped some Christmas lights around it, and put it out in the front yard," said Tiffany Jones, of Rineyville.
It's nothing fancy or elaborate, but neighbors down the street are starting to catch on after Jones created the "Crosses of Hope Hardin County" Facebook page.
"It's not about your denomination. It's not about your political affiliation. It's not about any kind of lines or anything that separates us. It's about bringing us together," said Jones, who got the idea from a pastor friend in Georgia.
Jones said her friend challenged friends and family members to create a similar movement in their communities, and added that she "can't pass up a good, positive challenge like that."
Ahead of Easter weekend, when many people are used to gathering or going to church, Jones said it's another way families can still honor Easter when church services aren't safe.
"We can still share the message of the Gospel at this time, and still be together that way," she said. "Whether it's lighting up our houses green, putting a cross in your front yard, video chatting with your family ... still, you can get that feeling of togetherness without actually being together."
So whether it's with scrap wood, sticks in the yard, or something more extravagant, Jones is challenging more communities to create crosses of hope, and posting photos with the hashtags #CrossesOfHopeHC and #FaithOverFear.
"That's really what this is about," she said. "In this time when things are chaotic and crazy, we are choosing faith over fear."
