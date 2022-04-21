LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A long-overdue welcome home celebration Wednesday night greeted dozens of Kentuckiana military veterans following a round-trip flight to Washington.
When the plane returned to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, there was a lot of fanfare, appreciation and even closure that some of the veterans have been waiting more than 50 years to receive.
One of those on the plan was Richard Kopple, a Vietnam veteran who was sent overseas a little more than a year after enlisting in February 1967.
"I celebrated my 19th birthday in Vietnam," he said.
But despite his sacrifice and service, the return home left a lot to be desired.
"There was no fanfare," Kopple said. "Nothing but demonstrations."
It may be long overdue, but this week, Kopple got some of the fanfare and appreciation he has waited 50 years to receive.
"Closure and hopefully the ability to move on," he said.
Kopple was one of nearly 80 Vietnam and Korean War Veterans onboard the latest Honor Flight Bluegrass Mission to the nation's capital.
"I had a feeling of calmness," Kopple said.
From start to finish, he said they all felt honored and appreciated.
Families welcome veterans home from the Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Families welcome veterans home from the Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Perry and Catherine Brantley embrace at Louisville's airport upon Perry's return from an Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Perry and Catherine Brantley embrace at Louisville's airport upon Perry's return from an Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Perry and Catherine Brantley embrace at Louisville's airport upon Perry's return from an Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Families welcome veterans home from the Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Perry Brantley at the Vietnam war memorial in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Families welcome veterans home from the Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Veterans returned to Louisville after an Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Veterans returned to Louisville after an Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Veterans returned to Louisville after an Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Veterans returned to Louisville after an Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Veterans returned to Louisville after an Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Families welcome veterans home from the Honor Flight Bluegrass mission to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
"The airport was lined with the different flags of the different branches of military, and I was among those that were like me," Kopple said.
On Wednesday, the veterans spent the day visiting the war memorials in Washington and looking for the names of friends who didn't come home from the wars.
"I finally made it to the Vietnam wall," Kopple said. "And it was hard at first, but I got through it."
Kopple shared some of his thoughts after visiting the wall.
"I came up from that wall thinking those men and women made the ultimate sacrifice for what ... to have their names engraved on the wall?" he said.
It's easy to understand why some parts of the trip caused mixed emotions for Kopple and other veterans. However, the "Welcome Home" signs, the smiles and celebration waiting for them in Louisville, may have helped heal a lot of wounds.
As the veterans were escorted off of the plane, they were greeted by family, friends and fanfare they didn't receive after bravely serving and protecting our country.
"This has been the closure that's been happening for 50 years, and I needed this so much," said Perry Brantley, a Vietnam veteran.
The celebration also sent a clear message to veterans.
"Even though it's 50 some years later, I was appreciated," Kopple said.
The next honor flight is scheduled for June 2. For information on how to apply, click here.