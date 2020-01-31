LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hooters is now offering their customers a way to bet on games.
The restaurant chain is partnering with sports betting website BetRivers in states where it's legal. They've outfitted restaurants in Indiana, New Jersey and Pennsylvania with TVs that have key game stats, analytics and odds.
Hooters customers can access BetRivers' virtual sportsbooks on their phones. They can also get special benefits, including a $300 match in funds, when they deposit money into an account.
