LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horseshoe Southern Indiana officially bid adieu to its iconic boat casino Saturday night.
The casino hosted a "Bon Voyage" celebration in honor of the riverboat after more than 20 years on the Ohio River. Horseshoe will complete its $90 million renovation and will open the new Caesars Southern Indiana.
The new venue is scheduled to open on Thursday, Dec. 12.
