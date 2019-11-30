LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horseshoe Southern Indiana officially bid adieu to its iconic boat casino Saturday night.

The casino hosted a "Bon Voyage" celebration in honor of the riverboat after more than 20 years on the Ohio River. Horseshoe will complete its $90 million renovation and will open the new Caesars Southern Indiana.

The new venue is scheduled to open on Thursday, Dec. 12. 

