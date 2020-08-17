LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville teacher, set up at home for a school year beginning online, went viral with her mother over the weekend.
Angelina Harper, a special education teacher at Cochran Elementary School, didn't expect to get internet famous.
"I'm not a big social media person," she said. "I don't do it for the likes or the shares."
But her post hit home with parents and teachers around the world.
"It's relatable," she said. "Families can see themselves in my same situation as a mother, as a parent, as a wife."
The post showed pictures of her digital learning setup. Harper has three kids between the ages of 6 and 8. And when Jefferson County Public Schools goes back to class Aug. 25, she'll teach from her basement, with the kids upstairs in their own classes and her husband also working from home.
"Structure and routine is what is going to make this work," Harper said. "It's gonna make distance learning work. It's going to make this pandemic work. It gives you the structure and organization to know you can separate the work from home."
Experts say a dedicated education space is key. It should be well-lit and away from distractions like video games.
"When you are at that space, you know this is what I am here to do," said Michelle Pennix, a retired JCPS principal. "And you tend to stay focused in that effort."
Supplies to make your own special work space — poster board, a calendar, hooks, etc. — can be purchased for less than $10 at a dollar store. Harper showed how to put it together in about 10 minutes.
Harper placed a calendar on the center panel, a daily schedule sheet on the right panel and pencil pouch with supplies including student's login information on the left panel. She recommends parents decorate the personal learning space with their children and include some words of encouragement on the poster board. For example, "We love you," You are incredible," and "Try your best" are attached to stickers on her kid's boards.
"It's affordable, it's cheap to put together and it's something we can all do," Harper said. "I did it to help somebody else."
