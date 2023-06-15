LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mailer sent out by Humana earlier this year was in violation of patient's rights.
In a news release on Thursday, Humana said it was made aware in April of a mailer that had the message "Welcome to the COPD Inhaler Support Program" on the outside of the mailer. That message is in violation of Humana members' privacy rights.
"The outside of the mailing contained a reference to the member joining a COPD inhaler support program along with member name and address," Humana said in the news release.
The health insurance giant said they aren't aware of any misuse of the patient's information. Humana members are urged to contact Humana's Privacy Office immediately if they receive any other COPD-related promotions, services or equipment or see unusual activity on their Humana statements.
In response, Humana has stopped production of the mailer, and the COPD reference will be removed from future mailers. Humana said in the news release that it has implemented policies to keep members' information private.
To contact the Humana Customer Support, call 800-457-4708, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
