LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana is pushing back the date again for employees to return to offices in Louisville.
The company announced Thursday that its workforce will now return on Jan. 14, 2022. Humana has now delayed the date twice. The most recent return was supposed to have been on Oct. 18.
In a release, Humana says employees have expressed concern over the alarming rise of infections from the COVID-19 Delta variant, so it made the decision to delay people coming back to the office. Humana also says the delay will allow more time for employees to get a COVID vaccine.
"Employees who will, at any point in the future, work outside of their home on behalf of Humana will need to be fully vaccinated or receive an approved exemption by January 14, 2022," according to the statement.
Humana has more than 12,000 employees in Louisville, and it is the largest occupant of downtown office space. When employees do return to the office, it would be a big boost for restaurants and other services in the central business district.
