LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Franklin County Humane Society wants the city's help paying for a road to the shelter, according to a report by LEX18.
It's a shared road with the city of Frankfort because it leads to the sewer pump station.
Franklin County Board Chair Sam Marcus said the Humane Society is out about $300,000 after building the road. It costs nearly double what the nonprofit originally planned.
According to Marcus, the city should reimburse at least half the cost, but the issue hasn't made it on the city council agenda.
"We feel like because it's a city street — they use it, it's in the public interest to have it — that they should be paying for the road," Marcus said.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson said the city does not plan to reimburse the Humane Society for the cost of the road, but council members recently voted to accelerate funding for the new shelter.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.