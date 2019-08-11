LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- With back-to-school drives wrapping up for the summer and the first day of classes looming, emotions remain for those who lost children to violence over the past year.
Behind the smiles and dancing at Sunday's "Stop the Violence" backpack giveaway at Flaget Park in the Chickasaw neighborhood was a serious message many knew personally.
"It's been real rough and real tough for me these past two months," said Laurice Henry, whose son, Decorian Curry, was murdered in May. "I am happy but I am sad, too, because this would have been his last year in school."
Attendees enjoyed free food, haircuts and backpacks handed out just in time for Jefferson County Public Schools' first day thanks to donors, including Spring Valley Funeral Home.
Nicole Cowherd's son, Richard Harper, was murdered in January while waiting at a bus stop. To her, Sunday's event was more than just a backpack giveaway.
"This is all about the community coming together, and we have had so much support from every which way," Cowherd said. "It is just important to stop the violence. We want that message to get out."
Some of those taking part in Sunday's drive were not directly affected by violence but came to support those who have been.
"A lot of young people are losing their lives, and as a mother it's hard to see other mothers face that," said Lashona Lacy, a mother of five. "Supporting them is very important."
The free supplies and uniforms made sure all the students are equally prepared to begin the new school year Wednesday, Aug. 14.
"Go back to school that first week without worrying about bullying -- 'You don't have this; well, I got this' -- so we just want them to be great," Cowherd said.
The moms who organized the back-to-school drive -- Cowherd, Henry and Kanetra Walton -- said Sunday they plan on making the event an annual one.
