LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Monday, dozens of family members and friends gathered to remember the life of a Western High School junior shot and killed over the weekend.
Police say 17-year-old Decorian Curry was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of South 42nd Street and Larkwood Avenue.
So far, no arrests have been made.
"He liked to joke and dance and he was a mama's boy. He always stayed under me," said Curry's mother Laurice Truitt through tears. "He was loved by a whole lot of people."
On Monday, more than 50 people gathered outside of Curry's home to remember his life.
"I'm mad," said classmate Justice Miller. "I just think he was in the wrong place at the wrong time."
To this point, police have not released any suspect information.
For Truitt, gun violence is not a unfamiliar to her or her sons.
"I already had two other sons shot. I almost lost my oldest son due to gun violence. I almost lost my second son to gun violence. But I lost my third son to gun violence and its hard because I never thought that it would hit my home," she said on Monday.
Anyone with information is urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
