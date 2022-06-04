LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local festival celebrated Pride Month on Saturday.
The fifth annual Southern Indiana Pride Parade and Festival marched down Spring Street in Jeffersonville.
IMAGES: Saturday's 5th annual Southern Indiana Pride Parade and Festival in Jeffersonville. @soinpridefest @WDRBNews #pride pic.twitter.com/jpKqeWJrr5— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) June 4, 2022
After the parade, the festival began at the Big Four Station with music performances, vendors, a beer garden and family fun zone. It's the first time the festival has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"People just want to be happy and because there are people in our community and southern Indiana that are in the LGBTQ community and they deserve just as much as anyone else to be happy and to feel welcome," Evan Stoner, Jeffersonville Pride founder, said.
The Kentuckiana Pride Festival is planned for June 18 at the Big Four Park in Louisville.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.