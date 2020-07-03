LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just days after Kentucky Kingdom reopened, the amusement park has reopened its water park: Hurricane Bay.
Kentucky Kingdom reopened to visitors Monday. The amusement park's initial 2020 opening was set for April but was delayed due to state COVID-19 restrictions.
All of the water attractions were scheduled to reopen Friday in Hurricane Bay, according to a news release. The wave pool and a few other water attractions reopened on Monday.
Before entering Kentucky Kingdom, guests will get their temperatures checked at the gate. Masks are encouraged — not required — and will be available for purchase at the park, which will also feature more than 130 hand sanitizing stations.
The amusement park also dropped its ticket prices ahead of its reopening.
