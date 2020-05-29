LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It will cost less to get in the gates at Kentucky Kingdom, when the park reopens on June 29.
In a release, the park announced that general admission prices are being dropped to $29.95. Season tickets, which include free parking, are now $49.95.
At least 15,000 season passes have already been sold, which will be good for both the 2020 and 2021 season. President and CEO Ed Hard thanked the loyal season pass holders for being patient.
Kentucky Kingdom will open the park first, and Hurricane Bay water park will open soon - but no date has been announced. The park has a 200 page plan for reopening that includes enhanced sanitizing and cleaning procedures and safety protocols against COVID-19. Before the reopening was announced by Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday, the park said it would need three weeks to prepare employees.
"Everyone has a role during these trying times," said park president and CEO Ed Hart. He added, "Kentucky Kingdom's role is to provide opportunities for summer employment to many high school and college students. Equally important, our role is to bring smiles and safe family fun back into the community."
Season passes and general admission tickets are now available online at kentuckykingdom.com.
