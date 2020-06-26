LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is set to reopen Monday, June 29, with many health guidelines in place for guests and employees.
The amusement park was slated to open in April, but its attractions have sat empty since October 2019. Behind the scenes, however, hundreds of employees have been training to implement COVID-19 precautions in anticipation of reopening.
"You have nothing to worry about. We have become experts on everything we can possibly know about amusement park operations during COVID-19," said Jessi O'Daniel, vice president of guest experience.
Before entering Kentucky Kingdom, guests will get their temperatures checked at the gate with certified EMTs on hand.
Masks are encouraged — not required — and will be available for purchase at the park, which will also feature more than 130 hand sanitizing stations.
Water fountains won't be on, and guests are not allowed to bring in bottles. However, employees will hand out water for no charge at any dining location.
Social distancing is the priority, staff members said. Ground markers will instruct guests to stand 6 feet apart while waiting in line but will not apply to families riding together. Some ride gates and roller coaster seats will be marked and blocked off to allow for proper space between riders.
O'Daniel encouraged guests to pack their swimsuits but said only "a handful of water attractions" will be open during the first few days of operation. The rest of Hurricane Bay will open July 3.
Capacity will not be limited on the 63-acre park, but guests looking to limit contact with others are encouraged to buy reduced-day tickets or season passes online. Gate 1 will be closed this summer, so guests must enter through Gate 2 or 4.
"It's been quite the emotional roller coaster ride as we've navigated the twists and turns through figuring out how to handle the situation at hand," O'Daniel said. "... We feel ready, and we feel like our plan is solid. We have worked very closely with (Gov. Andy) Beshear's staff, and they feel comfortable as well. So we're ready to rock 'n' roll and welcome our guests back on Monday."
Kentucky Kingdom & Hurricane Bay is still looking to hire 200 to 300 employees to round out its 1,400-member staff. To apply or for ticket information, click here.
