LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 71 North at Interstate 265/the Gene Snyder Freeway was blocked after a crash that killed a toddler and sent two adults to the hospital Friday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Police believe a large truck rear-ended a passenger vehicle just before 3:30 p.m., according to department spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Two adults in the vehicle were taken to University of Louisville Hospital, Smiley said. Their injuries and condition were not provided. A toddler that was also in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver was not injured and stayed at the scene, according to police.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation, which is ongoing.
All lanes reopened at 6:40 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
This story may be updated.
