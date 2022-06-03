LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 71 South is closed at Buckner in Oldham County after a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
TRIMARC said the closure of all southbound lanes is expected to last another four to six hours, until 8-9 p.m., as crews clear the scene.
EMS was treating at least one person after the crash that happened at the 17 mile marker, sometime after 2 p.m., according to Oldham County dispatch.
TRIMARC is suggesting drivers take exit 28, Kentucky 153 to U.S. 42 to get on Interstate 265 to get around the backup.
About 5 p.m., traffic maps showed backups starting near exit 28.
It's unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved, how many were injured or the extent of their injuries.
This story may be updated.
