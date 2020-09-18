LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, his family and several state officials have released images of themselves getting flu shots in an effort to encourage Kentucky residents to get vaccinated.
The images were accompanied by a news release from the governor's office Friday morning.
Those featured in the images included Gov. Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear, their children -- 11-year-old Will and 10-year-old Lila -- Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Commissioner for the Department of Public Health Dr. Steven Stack and American Sign Language Interpreter Virginia Moore.
"Britainy and I, and our kids, receive a flu shot each year at this time, because we know it is the single most effective way to prevent the flu," Gov. Beshear said. "The availability and affordability of the vaccine make it easier than ever to protect yourself and your family, which is especially important this year as we continue to battle COVID-19."
Gov. Beshear says this year, more than ever, it's important to get a flu shot due to the possibility of what the medical community calls a "twindemic." The term refers to what could happen if seasonal flu outbreaks combine with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The need for medical treatment could overwhelm area hospitals.
All of the state officials featured in the images urged the public to get the flu shot.
"The injection didn't hurt," Moore said. "Not one bit."
