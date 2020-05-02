LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Jeffersontown Farmers Market opened for the season Saturday with some new restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
There were fewer booths at the market on Watterson Trail than normal because of new social-distancing guidelines, but quite a few vendors took advantage of the nice weather and set up shop.
Vendors wore gloves and sanitized in between interactions with customers, who can no longer bring their own bags. Shoppers were also not allowed to touch products before purchasing; signs at the market encouraged them to choose with their eyes. Face coverings were also recommended.
"It's nice to interact and it's nice to share what we've got with people," said Jill Ward with Sweet Baked Bakery. "I think people are looking to really support their local vendors."
The farmers market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.