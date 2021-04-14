LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pregnant cat caused a lot of commotion and a little damage at a home in Louisville.
In a social media post, the Kentucky Humane Society says the shelter's veterinarian, Dr. Emily Bewley, took home a "very pregnant" cat so she could give birth at a home instead of at the shelter. But the cat escaped from her enclosure and ended up in the ceiling of an unfinished basement to have her four kittens.
The post says Dr. Bewley heard the kittens but couldn't reach them, so she called her coworker Rebecca, and her husband Kurtis, who happens to be a construction foreman. He followed the sounds of the kittens and drilled holes in the drywall to find the day-old babies. But still they heard a crying kitten.
One of the kittens was separated from the others, so Dr. Bewley called another coworker, Jeff Calloway, the KHS facility director who many know adopted Ethan the dog. He arrived with a camera scope normally used with clogged pipes. They managed to find the kitten wedged in the wall by the fireplace. She was reunited with her mother, whom the shelter has now named "Mother Mayhem."
But the kitten saga doesn't end there. Someone surrendered two-day-old kittens to KHS, but instead of bottle-feeding the babies, they were given to Mother Mayhem, who accepted them as her own.
All six kittens are now being cared for and have been given creative names inspired by their adventure of being born into the world. KHS says Havoc, Snafu, Fiasco, Kerfluffle, Penance and Vendetta are all doing well -- and Mother Mayhem is a wonderful new mom.
