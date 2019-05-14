IMAGES | LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht among fallen officers being remembered in Washington

Names are being added to a memorial during National Police week in Washington, D. C. The name of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht is being added along with Charlestown, Indiana Police Officer Benton Bertram.
National Police week in Washington, D. C. helps commemorate the sacrifice of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht.
Names are being added to a memorial during National Police week in Washington, D. C. The name of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht is being added along with Charlestown, Indiana Police Officer Benton Bertram.
National Police week in Washington, D. C. helps commemorate the sacrifice of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht.
National Police week in Washington, D. C. helps commemorate the sacrifice of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht by adding her name to the memorial.
Louisville Metro Police in front of the Washington Monument during National Police week. (Image Courtesy: Wales Hunter)
A ceremony in Washington, D.C. marks the sacrifice of fallen officers during National Police week.
Police from around the country gather at the Washington Monument to commemorate National Police week.
Law enforcement from around the country pay respect to fallen officers in a candlelight vigil during National Police week in Washington, D.C.
Law enforcement from around the country pay respect to fallen officers in a candlelight vigil during National Police week in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON (WDRB) — Thousands upon thousands of people stood in the National Mall on Monday night, lighting the night sky with candles.
The signature event of the first day of National Police Week in Washington was a candlelight vigil, when 10,000 candles were lit, and the names of every officer who died in the line of duty were read.
On Monday morning, the 10-year-old son of fallen Louisville Metro Police Det. Deidre Mengedoht was at Arlington National Cemetery, where he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. It's a spot that signifies those who were on a mission to serve their country – and didn't make it home.
1 of 25
Son of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht .ays a wreath at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
Names are being added to a memorial during National Police week in Washington, D. C. The name of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht is being added along with Charlestown, Indiana Police Officer Benton Bertram.
IMAGES | LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht among fallen officers being remembered in Washington
1 of 25
Son of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht .ays a wreath at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
Buttons worn during National Police week in Washington, D. C. commemorate the sacrifice of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht.
Names are being added to a memorial during National Police week in Washington, D. C. The name of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht is being added along with Charlestown, Indiana Police Officer Benton Bertram.
National Police week in Washington, D. C. helps commemorate the sacrifice of Charlestown, Indiana Police Officer Benton Bertram.
National Police week in Washington, D. C. helps commemorate the sacrifice of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht.
National Police week in Washington, D. C. helps commemorate the sacrifice of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht by adding her name to the memorial.
National Police week in Washington, D. C. helps commemorate the sacrifice of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht by adding her name to the memorial.
National Police week in Washington, D. C. helps commemorate the sacrifice of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht.
National Police week in Washington, D. C. helps commemorate the sacrifice of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht.
National Police week in Washington, D. C. helps commemorate the sacrifice of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht.
Part of the National Police week ceremony honoring the sacrifice of fallen officers.
Part of the ceremony honoring fallen officers in Washington, D.C. during National Police week.
A ceremony in Washington, D.C. marks the sacrifice of fallen officers during National Police week.
A ceremony in Washington, D.C. marks the sacrifice of fallen officers during National Police week.
A ceremony in Washington, D.C. marks the sacrifice of fallen officers during National Police week.
A ceremony in Washington, D.C. marks the sacrifice of fallen officers during National Police week.
Louisville Metro Police in front of the Washington Monument during National Police week. (Image Courtesy: Wales Hunter)
A ceremony in Washington, D.C. marks the sacrifice of fallen officers during National Police week.
Police from around the country gather at the Washington Monument to commemorate National Police week.
Law enforcement from around the country pay respect to fallen officers in a candlelight vigil during National Police week in Washington, D.C.
Law enforcement from around the country pay respect to fallen officers in a candlelight vigil during National Police week in Washington, D.C.
Law enforcement from around the country pay respect to fallen officers in a candlelight vigil during National Police week in Washington, D.C.
Law enforcement from around the country pay respect to fallen officers in a candlelight vigil during National Police week in Washington, D.C.
Law enforcement from around the country pay respect to fallen officers in a candlelight vigil during National Police week in Washington, D.C.
Law enforcement from around the country pay respect to fallen officers in a candlelight vigil during National Police week in Washington, D.C.
This week is all about honoring and celebrating the lives of heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
"It means a lot," said Wayne Ackert, Mengedoht's father. "I mean, I like the fact that they're honoring my daughter. It's kind of sad, because she's not here. She was taken way too soon, in my opinion. I still haven't really figured out why she'd been taken."
Several people were there for the wreath-laying, including members of Mengedoht's family, friends and dozens of colleagues from LMPD. In fact, 30,000 people from across the country are in Washington for Police Week. They share in camaraderie and counseling. They know what it's like to lose an officer on the job, and they're there to pay tribute to the legacy of fallen officers.
"It just means — to know that she's not forgotten," said Marie Ackert, Mengedoht's grandmother. "That she's remembered for what she did. She was such a part of the community here."
Monday night, Mengedoht and Charlestown Officer Ben Bertram joined 371 names added to the National Police Memorial. Nearly 160 of those names represented an officer who died in the line of duty, and each of them, including Mengedoht and Bertram were read aloud.