IMAGES | LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht among fallen officers being remembered in Washington

WASHINGTON (WDRB) — Thousands upon thousands of people stood in the National Mall on Monday night, lighting the night sky with candles.

The signature event of the first day of National Police Week in Washington was a candlelight vigil, when 10,000 candles were lit, and the names of every officer who died in the line of duty were read.

On Monday morning, the 10-year-old son of fallen Louisville Metro Police Det. Deidre Mengedoht was at Arlington National Cemetery, where he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. It's a spot that signifies those who were on a mission to serve their country – and didn't make it home.

This week is all about honoring and celebrating the lives of heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"It means a lot," said Wayne Ackert, Mengedoht's father. "I mean, I like the fact that they're honoring my daughter. It's kind of sad, because she's not here. She was taken way too soon, in my opinion. I still haven't really figured out why she'd been taken."

Mengedoht died after a fiery crash on Interstate 64 under the Belvedere on Christmas Eve. She was hit by a utility truck during a traffic stop.

Several people were there for the wreath-laying, including members of Mengedoht's family, friends and dozens of colleagues from LMPD. In fact, 30,000 people from across the country are in Washington for Police Week. They share in camaraderie and counseling. They know what it's like to lose an officer on the job, and they're there to pay tribute to the legacy of fallen officers.

"It just means — to know that she's not forgotten," said Marie Ackert, Mengedoht's grandmother. "That she's remembered for what she did. She was such a part of the community here."

Monday night, Mengedoht and Charlestown Officer Ben Bertram joined 371 names added to the National Police Memorial. Nearly 160 of those names represented an officer who died in the line of duty, and each of them, including Mengedoht and Bertram were read aloud.

