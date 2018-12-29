IMAGES | Procession held for fallen LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents across Louisville came out Saturday morning to begin paying their respects to fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht.
A procession began in south Louisville and carried the officer's casket to the Resthaven Funeral Home.
As the casket made its way to the funeral home, there was a stop along the way at LMPD's Second Division where Mengedoht worked as a detective.
She spent 7 1/2 years as a Louisville Metro Police officer.
Mengedoht died in the line of duty on Christmas Eve when an MSD truck driven by Roger Burdette crashed into the back of her police cruiser on Interstate 64. He is charged with murder and DUI.
The 32-year-old Eastern High School and University of Louisville graduate leaves behind a 9-year-old son.
A public visitation is scheduled for 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven 4400 Bardstown Road.
Mengedoht's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway.
Burial will immediately follow the funeral at Hebron Cemetery in Bullitt County at the intersection of Highway 61 and East Hebron Lane.
LMPD said public parking for the visitation will be at the Eastland Shopping Center located at the corner of Bardstown Road and Watterson Trail. Shuttles will be provided by LMPD from the the shopping center to the funeral home.
The public is asked not to park at Resthaven, which will be reserved for family.
Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.