LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB NEWS) -- Family, friends, and colleagues say goodbye to a fallen LMPD detective.
A visitation was held for LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht Sunday afternoon. She was killed in a crash on Christmas Eve. Police say a driver under the influence hit her parked cruiser on I-64.
"I'm here to give my condolences, and also say farewell to a woman of god, a true angel for this community,” Vanessa Graves said.
Graves met the detective through outreach work at her church.
"She earned the respect of the neighborhood children because she did it in love,” Graves said. “And everything she did, she did with the concern of the community and of the children and she just functioned in love and that's what made her so special."
Hundreds of people boarded shuttles and poured into the funeral home to pay their respects.
"You can see the outpouring out here, she's deeply loved and appreciated,” Graves said.
The show of support showed the impact Mengedoht had and how many lives she touched.
"I just came to pay my respects to a longtime friend, someone I knew dearly,” Brandon King said.
King met Mengedoht about 20 years ago.
"Met her in school,” He said. “She was actually the first girl that said hi to me and welcomed me into class."
King says the two stayed close over the years, and took her family photos with her and her young son.
"She was a good loving person, caring mom, big heart, you know,” King said. “She'd give the shirt off her back to you."
As they mourn, those who felt Mengedoht’s love are taking their chance to give it right back.
"We still love her, you know,” Graves said. “And I'll see her again on the other side, because I know she's made it."
Mengedoht's funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 31 at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway. She will be buried at Hebron Cemetery in Bullitt County.
Kentucky State Police has sent troopers to work in LMPD's second division Sunday and Monday so Mengedoht's friends and co-workers can pay their final respects, according to Metro Council President David James.
