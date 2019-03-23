LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- A Louisville artist is getting some international attention thanks to a company in his own backyard.
Andy Perez works out of his Louisville basement studio. He juggles a full-time job with family life to create his collage, mixed-media artwork.
"I paint paper and then cut it up and then make images with the cut up pieces of paper," said Perez.
He draws inspiration from everything from pop culture to religion. His vibrant, bold creations have been featured in galleries around the country. But recently his biggest claim to fame came from overseas from a company in his own backyard.
A colorful portrait he painted three years ago of Colonel Sanders is featured in a KFC commercial in France.
"He's wearing sort of like a rinestone cowboy chicken suit," said Perez. "I created the piece in 2016. It was part of a group exhibition at the Carnegie Center in New Albany," said Perez.
It caught the attention of French KFC executives.
"At first I thought is this real? It seemed kind of like it could be fake," he said. "But it was real and I'm still kind of pinching myself."
Perez doesn't speak French, which means he's not even sure what the commercial is talking about but he's excited about the opportunity to bring his whimsical colonel to an international audience.
"Especially being born in Louisville, growing up around Louisville and now living in Louisville, KFC is in Louisville it's just a great connection."
While Perez might not be the international icon Colonel Sanders is, he hopes his fellow Kentuckian will help launch his brand to the next level.
"I hope lots of people see it and love it and want to hire me to do more artwork for them," said Perez.
If you'd like to check out Perez's work, it's currently on display at Metro Hall. He can also be found online here.
