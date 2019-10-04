LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is celebrating the completion of the first phase of a major transformation at Waterfront Park

Louisville's Waterfront Botanical Gardens officially opened to the public Friday afternoon at the corner of Frankfort Avenue and River Road. The $60 million transformation to the site, which was home to a landfill until the 1970s, was 20 years in the making.

"It's beautiful," said Jack McMacken, who visited the garden Friday. "It's long overdue, and this sort of just completes the Great Lawn and the whole park."

The next phases of the project include building a visitor center, restaurant and several other gardens.

Louisville's Waterfront Botanical Gardens, as seen on Sept. 24, 2019

