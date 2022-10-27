LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are no tricks-- only treats for NICU babies showing off their first Halloween costumes.
In a release, Norton Women & Children's Hospital shared photos of the tiniest babies in the neonatal intensive care unit dressed up for the holidays.
Among the adorable costumes are a little Batman, who appeared to like his outfit as he snoozed. There is another baby in a lion's mane. Of course there is a ladybug, pumpkins, a "Hulk," a fairy, a couple of wizards and a very cute Subway sandwich.
Close
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (6).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (1).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (2).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (3).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (4).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (5).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (7).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (8).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (9).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (10).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (11).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (12).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (13).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (14).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (15).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (16).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (17).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (6).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (1).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (2).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (3).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (4).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (5).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (7).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (8).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (9).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (10).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (11).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (12).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (13).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (14).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (15).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (16).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
NORTON - NICU BABIES - HALLOWEEN 10-27-2022 (17).jpg
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were able to dress in costumes for their first Halloween. Image courtesy Norton Women & Children's Hospital. Oct. 27, 2022.
The photo shoot involves medical personnel to make sure the patients are safe, and it gives families a chance to get away from hospital routines and provide a welcome break.
Some costumes were provided by families, while other were made by hospital staff and volunteers.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.