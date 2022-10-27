LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are no tricks-- only treats for NICU babies showing off their first Halloween costumes.

In a release, Norton Women & Children's Hospital shared photos of the tiniest babies in the neonatal intensive care unit dressed up for the holidays.

Among the adorable costumes are a little Batman, who appeared to like his outfit as he snoozed. There is another baby in a lion's mane. Of course there is a ladybug, pumpkins, a "Hulk," a fairy, a couple of wizards and a very cute Subway sandwich. 

The photo shoot involves medical personnel to make sure the patients are safe, and it gives families a chance to get away from hospital routines and provide a welcome break.

Some costumes were provided by families, while other were made by hospital staff and volunteers.

