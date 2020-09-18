LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rallying outside the east Louisville office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Friday, dozens of protesters demanded criminal charges be filed against the police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
Days after Taylor's family settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the city for $12 million and numerous reforms to the Louisville Metro Police Department, protesters addressing the crowd Friday said their more than 100 days of demonstrations for Taylor in Louisville were not about the civil case.
With an LMPD helicopter flying overhead, protesters chanted, "Daniel Cameron do your job!" and said they won't stop until justice is served.
Taylor, 26, was shot and killed in March by Louisville Metro Police officers serving a search warrant at her apartment near Pleasure Ridge Park as part of a narcotics investigation.
Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a single shot from the hallway of the apartment that police said struck Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the leg when officers burst into the residence. Walker claims he and Taylor did not hear the officers announce that they were police and believed someone was breaking into the apartment.
The officers returned fire, striking and killing Taylor in the hallway. Taylor was struck five times, according to her death certificate.
Cameron's office has been tasked with determining if criminal charges will be brought against the officers who fired their weapons during the raid on Taylor's apartment: Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove and former officer Brett Hankison, who was fired in June over his conduct during the raid.
The attorney general has declined to provide a timeline for when he will announce a decision in the case, but the federal courthouse in downtown Louisville will close next week in anticipation of a possible announcement, according to the facilities manager of the General Services Administration.
After gathering at Cameron's office, the group of protesters began marching toward Shelbyville Road and eventually took to the street. LMPD's Special Response Unit arrived on the scene moments after protesters entered the street and announced to the crowd that it is illegal to block roadways.
As demonstrators continued their march down Hurstbourne Parkway, LMPD officers formed a line in the road and began walking behind protesters. Traffic was disrupted as police funneled the march back toward Cameron's office, where the group gathered before dispersing.
Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, and other family members attended the demonstration and thanked members of the crowd for their months of support. They encouraged demonstrators to continue saying Breonna Taylor's name.
Related Stories:
- Louisville agrees to pay family of Breonna Taylor millions, reform police department in settlement
- Federal courthouse in Louisville to close next week in anticipation of decision in Breonna Taylor case
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.