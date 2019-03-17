IMAGES | Scottsburg WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday with over 16,000 cards

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A big celebration was held Sunday for a southern Indiana World War II veteran as he turned 100 years old.
There was a receiving line of hundreds of people for Bethel Killman as he celebrated his 100th birthday at Hardy’s Café in Scottsburg, Indiana.
Two weeks ago, his family posted a photo of him on Facebook asking for 100 birthday cards to mark the occasion.
The World War II veteran, who fought in Germany at Battle of the Bulge, got his wish after more than 16,000 cards came in from all over the world.
“It’s not every day that someone turns 100, so we get to honor that and we get to honor he’s a WWII vet,” Killman’s stepdaughter Lori Smith said.
One by one, other Vets lined up to say hello and thank Killman for his service.
“There is nothing better than recognizing these veterans, especially our World War II Veterans. They’re the greatest generation there was,” said Judy Brown, who served in Iraq.
At one point, those in the restaurant starting singing Lee Greenwood's song “God Bless the USA” and continued to stand for the National Anthem.
Hundreds of the 16,000 cards lined the walls of the restaurant for the party – a reflection of the love his family says has been overwhelming.
“We, from the bottom of our hearts, want to thank everyone that has sent cards, phone calls, came to visit and showed up here today. Truly amazing,” Smith said.
Killman’s family said he received cards from all 50 states and 15 countries.
