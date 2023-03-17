LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Patrick's Day becomes St. Baldrick's Day at a Louisville school.
Thirty-seven students, staff and volunteers lined up to shave their heads at St. Bernard Catholic School on Friday.
This is all to raise money for kids battling cancer through the St. Baldrick's Foundation. The organization said it's the largest funder of childhood cancer research grants.
The goal Friday was to raise $12,000, and the school ended up raising $40,000.
"Any help I can be to folks who are struggling with cancer is an honor for me and it's an honor for these kids to be able to help in the little ways they can and the big ways we do," Father Chuck Walker said.
This is the fourth year they've hosted the event. Last year, they raised over $17,000.
"I know they aren't able to do much and I just wanted to help them have the same opportunities that we have," Emma, a participant, said.
