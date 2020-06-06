LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Thousands of people packed downtown Louisville for another day of peaceful protests as the city saw a huge demonstration with those honoring the life of Breonna Taylor.
“I want to be here for her family as they go through this really hard time and troubling time for them,” said Madison Degrella, an Oldham County resident who was marching with her family. “I personally could not imagine it happening to my family so anything I can do to help is what I want to do.”
Degrella was one of thousands who gathered at Waterfront Park and marched to Jefferson Square Park downtown, on the 10th day of protests in the city. Several held up signs but marched quietly west on River Road and up Sixth Street.
Atlanta Falcons player Jamon Brown as well as R&B artist Bryson Tiller and rapper Jack Harlow took to the megaphone to address the crowd. All three are Louisville natives back in town to show their support for Taylor's family.
Louisville R&B musician Bryson Tiller (left), Louisville rapper Jack Harlow (middle) and State Rep. Charles Booker (speaking) joined protesters at Waterfront Park Saturday afternoon demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
Rev. Jesse Jackson addresses the crowd on the steps of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville as thousands gathered to celebrate the life of Breonna Taylor, one day after she would have celebrated her 27th birthday.
Rev. Jesse Jackson on the steps of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville. Thousands gathered at Jefferson Square Park Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of Breonna Taylor, one day after she would have celebrated her 27th birthday.
Thousands gathered at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of Breonna Taylor, a day after she would have celebrated her 27th birthday.
Louisville R&B musician Bryson Tiller (left), Louisville rapper Jack Harlow (middle) and State Rep. Charles Booker (speaking) joined protesters at Waterfront Park Saturday afternoon demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
Rev. Jesse Jackson addresses the crowd on the steps of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville as thousands gathered to celebrate the life of Breonna Taylor, one day after she would have celebrated her 27th birthday.
Rev. Jesse Jackson on the steps of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville. Thousands gathered at Jefferson Square Park Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of Breonna Taylor, one day after she would have celebrated her 27th birthday.
Louisville native and R&B artist Bryson Tiller joined protesters Saturday afternoon as they continue to demand justice for Breonna Taylor and David McAtee.
Louisville native Jamon Brown, of the Atlanta Falcons, joined State Rep. Charles Booker and hundreds of protesters as they continue to demand justice for Breonna Talor and David McAtee.
Louisville rapper Jack Harlow addresses a crowd of protesters at Waterfront Park on Saturday, June 6.
State Rep. Charles Booker addresses a crowd of protesters at Waterfront Park in Louisville on Saturday, June 6.
“Just for me and a few other guys – hometown heroes – that come back and show some love to the city – it’s a beautiful thing. I have never been a part of anything like this ever in my life,” Tiller told WDRB News.
The march ended where so many rallies have taken place – the steps of Metro Hall. There, thousands held up white, blue and silver balloons.
The crowd sang Happy Birthday to Breonna as her family stood on the steps alongside community activist Christopher 2X.
After butterflies were released and a brief countdown, hundreds of balloons were released into the air as the crowd yelled “Breewayy” – a similar message printed on many of their shirts.
Despite the large crowd, the event was peaceful. A few in the crowd did require medical assistance after standing in the heat for a couple of hours.