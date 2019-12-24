LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The holiday rush hits doctor’s offices, urgent care centers and emergency rooms every year.
The Norton Immediate Care Center Brownsboro had a steady stream of coughing, sniffling patients on Christmas Eve. Dr. Mitchell Elliott said he expects to be busy the week of Christmas as everyone gathers together for some holiday cheer and shares their germs instead.
“We always anticipate this is going to be a busy week for us,” Elliott said. “It’s also in the middle of cold season, so everyone is already a little sick leading up to the holidays.”
Right now, Elliott is treating patients for the flu. Kentucky is one of 19 states experiencing high flu numbers, he said, and that could spike through the holidays.
“This year so far, we’re seeing more incidents of Flu B cases, which we usually see later in the year. Total number of cases are on par so far with what we saw last year, but normally it’s the Flu A strain. B is a little abnormal,” he said.
Elliott says the best line of defense is to get the flu shot. The flu season peaks through February but can last through May.
Disinfecting surfaces and washing hands are also critical to preventing the spread of germs. It might be a difficult decision to make, but you should consider not going to the family function if you’re very sick.
“Sometimes you shouldn’t,” Elliott said. “If they have elderly grandparents, family members who are immunocompromised, or have cancer, or undergoing certain kinds of treatments, and you have a three year old who has the flu, maybe postpone Christmas by a few days. Because it could seriously get them sick. And same thing with young infants.”
It’s expected RSV cases could also spike, like they did over Thanksgiving. And cooking injuries, like cuts or burns, are also common as families prepare large meals together.
Dr. Elliott has some advice if you’re debating going to the immediate care center or the emergency room.
“When to go to the emergency room is typically, especially for young children, they’re not urinating for an entire day. They’re not eating anything, they’re really lethargic, and you’re having a hard time waking them up. I would take them to the emergency room. But for low-grade fevers, cough, congestion, runny nose, just not quite feeling like yourself, that’s what an immediate care is here for,” he said.
