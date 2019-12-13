LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's head physician urged area residents to get vaccinated Friday, one day after the city confirmed its first flu-related death.
Speaking to reporters Friday morning, Lori Caloia, the medical director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said the flu season is peaking early this year.
"The Louisville Health Department has seen more than 200 cases of the flu this season and workers have one message they want to stress: get your flu shot, no matter your age," she said.
Some say the early peak will mean the number of flu cases will decline earlier. Coloia says it will take weeks to determine if that is the case.
While Influenza Type B is common across the country, Louisville is seeing mostly Influenza. Both are covered under the vaccine.
The city's first flu-related death was an unvaccinated elderly person who had additional medical conditions who died on Saturday. But Coloia says no one is immune.
"Unfortunately, there are many young people who do die from the flu," she said. "We talk about the young and the elderly, but the flu shot is really important for everyone, no matter what age they are."
Anyone older than 6 months can get the vaccine. It takes 10-14 days for the vaccine to be fully effective, so officials say now is the time to get vaccinated.
Anyone who is sick should contact their doctor and stay home from work or school.
Workers at the health department estimate more than 40 flu-related deaths last year.
