LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say four people in Kentucky are dead from flu-related complications.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health says all four of the deaths were adults, with one death reported in Louisville on Thursday. Officials say the victim from Louisville was an elderly patient who had not been vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.
Louisville has seen a sharp increase in flu cases during the season and the department says the current flu season in Kentucky will run through May 2020.
