LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's gas prices are almost always higher than surrounding areas. Right now, prices are soaring to the $5 mark in the city and in parts of Bullitt and Oldham counties.
And that's partly because these areas are required to sell a gas that is more expensive than conventional gas. It's a different blend of gasoline called reformulated gas (RFG). Oil refiners say it costs more to produce it, and that expense is passed on to consumers. In fact, it costs about 45 cents more.
RFG is a blended product designed to burn more cleanly than normal gas. According to the city of Louisville, Kentucky opted into RFG in 1995 in a voluntary effort to reduce the summer ozone season. Louisville — as well as parts of Bullitt and Oldham counties — relies on the benefits of RFG to maintain the National Ambient Air Quality Standard required under the federal Clean Air Act.
But even though the area's usage of RFG since 1997 has lowered the ozone trend, it hasn't done so at the same rate as the changing standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The attached graphic from the city of Louisville shows that data.
And lawmakers believe that air quality has improved to a level that should allow the city to opt out of RFG.
"The cars now burn so much cleaner," said Rep. Thomas Huff, R-Shepherdsville. "We’ve got so many hybrids (and) electric cars. The vehicles we have now have cleaner gas now. It seems like to me we should be able to reach attainment now.”
Huff and several other lawmakers filed a resolution that would direct the state environment cabinet and the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District to study the cost and benefits of RFG and alternative ways to reduce pollution.
Despite a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear asking for a pause on RFG and pleas with the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District to opt out of RFG, it remains in place. Lawmakers said Beshear's office has not responded to the letter.
Related Stories:
- Gas experts say Louisville drivers should buckle up for a pricey summer
- CUTTING COSTS | AAA offers 21 tips to help drivers save money on gas
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.