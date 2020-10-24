LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Car lovers kept busy on Saturday, all while supporting a cause that helps children.
Mercedes Benz of Louisville and the St. Joseph Children's Home partnered to put on the first Old Henry Community Car Show.
From classic cars, to hot rods and Lamborghinis, there was something for everyone — more than 30 vehicles in total on display.
All of the registration proceeds from the event went to St. Joseph, which helps nearly 1,500 children and families each year.
"Anytime we're the beneficiary of a great event like this it really, at the end of the day, makes an impact on young people and it changes their lives because we're providing kids homes, and that is changing a life," said Gary Friedman, with St. Joseph Children's Home.
Organizers said they now hope the car show will become an annual event.
