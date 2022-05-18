A new central gasolier hanging from an ornate ceiling fixture was dedicated on Wednesday at New Albany's historic Town Clock Church in New Albany, Indiana. The church is on the National Parks Service Network to Freedom locations, which tells the story of the Underground Railroad. May 18, 2022.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new gasolier now lights the sanctuary of a southern Indiana church that was part of the Underground Railroad.
A new electric-powered gasolier hanging from an ornate ceiling fixture was dedicated on Wednesday at New Albany's historic Town Clock Church on East Main Street.
The church had five brass gasoliers hanging from the 20 foot ceilings, when it was first dedicated on July 30, 1852. The center gasolier had 12 burners. In the 1960s, the central gasolier disappeared or was stolen when the church interior was painted.
The Friends of the Town Clock Church has been searching for the past five years for the original large chandelier, and they looked nationwide for a replica. With support from donors, the group raised $25,000 to have a 350-pound replica created, shipped and installed.
Members of the Friends of the Town Clock organization said the light is more than just a fixture.
"That light shone on a congregation who said we're just going to do the right thing no matter what. I think when we look at our world today, we need more light like that in our world. We need more love. We need more people willing to stand up against injustice," said Jerry Finn.
The church played a key role in the Underground Railroad with its steeple guiding slaves to a safe place that helped lead them to freedom. It was originally known as the Second Baptist Church. It had been in disrepair for many years, but church members and the community have stepped up to raise money over the past several years for a restoration.
A new steeple was erected in 2016, after a lightning strike destroyed the original spire more than a century ago. Stained glass windows were restored, sculptures installed and a garden dedicated to the slaves that found refuge at the church.
The next project for the church is to turn a building next door into an Underground Railroad Center.
The Town Clock Church is part of the National Parks Service Network to Freedom locations, which tells the story of the Underground Railroad. Markers are on the front of the church, and a plaque details its part in the Civil War.
The nonprofit Friends of the Town Clock Church helps maintain the historic building. To learn more, go to TownClockChurch.org.