LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana girl who contracted flesh-eating disease has taken her first steps in a long road to recovery
Indiana University Health shared the video of 12-year-old Kylei Parker walking down a hall. The steps were her first since she caught a potentially deadly flesh-eating disease, according to Fox 59.
She was on vacation with her family in Destin, Florida last month, when she got the infection. Once the family returned home, Kylei complained about pain in her leg. She ended up in the emergency room. Doctors had to do multiple surgeries to save Kylei's leg.
Now she faces the long process of physical therapy.
According to the CDC, the bacteria that Kylei had contracted kills one out of every three people who get it.
