LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was at the White House on Friday.
Holcomb was appointed to the Council of Governors by President Joe Biden.
The 10-member council was put together by former President Barack Obama in January 2010 to better coordinate preparedness and response between the federal government and states.
"The Council of Governors serves as the lead forum for communication and collaboration between the States and the Federal Government on homeland defense, civil support, synchronization and integration of State and Federal military activities in the United States, and matters of mutual interest pertaining to the National Guard," the White House said in a statement Thursday.
This year, the White House said, the council will "for the first time" talk about supply chain resiliency and the federal-state cooperation "to mitigate risks to defense critical infrastructure."
It's also designed to better protect the country from threats to homeland security.
"But what we ultimately can do, as the United States of America, is be a model for the world around how we invest in our people and invest in our future," said Vice President Kamala Harris. "None of this work can happen were it not for you being there in the state houses seeing this through. And we're very proud of this because we do think of this moment as being transformative."
Holcomb will serve a two-year term on the council. He, along with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — who was appointed at the same time as Holcomb — replace Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on the council after they completed their terms.
Other governors currently serving on the council include: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who serves as a co-chair, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who also serves as a co-chair, Delaware Gov. John Carney, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.
