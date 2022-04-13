LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of Indiana should expect to receive their $125 automatic taxpayer refund in the coming weeks, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Wednesday.
Holcomb said the tax refund is on the way to those who paid taxes in the state of Indiana in 2021. This refund resulted in a 12% cut in the average annual income tax liability for Hoosiers.
"I'm beyond thrilled that this spring and summer we are returning money back into the hands of Hoosier taxpayers, where it belongs," Holcomb said in a news release. "Our conservative fiscal leadership and pro-growth policies makes this tax refund possible for all Hoosier households."
This refund was first announced in December and will affect 4.2 million taxpayers. The estimated total expected to be returned to Hoosiers is $545 million.
Once the tax-filing deadline passes on April 18, the refunds will start being issued by direct deposit or in the mail with a paper check.
According to a news release, the refunds are expected to begin in May and to continue through July.
The paper checks will be distributed starting in late July through August. The goal of the refund is to be issued statewide by Sept. 1.
Taxpayers do not need to take any action to receive the refund.
For more information, visit the Department of Revenue online.
