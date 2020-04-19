LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 tests beginning Monday at four clinics around the state, including Ivy Tech Community College Sellersburg in Clark County.
The clinics will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday — or until testing supplies run out — and will be open to "symptomatic health care workers, first responders and essential workers," according to a news release from ISDH.
"Testing also is available to symptomatic individuals who live with one of these workers, as well as to people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk, such as obesity, high blood pressure or diabetes," ISDH added.
The clinic locations are:
- Ivy Tech Community College Sellersburg
- 8204 Hwy 311, Sellersburg, IN 47172
- St. Timothy Church
- 1600 W 25th Ave, Gary, IN 46404
- Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne – Coliseum Campus
- 3800 N. Anthony Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805
- Decatur County Fairgrounds
- 545 S. Co. Rd. 200 W, Greensburg, IN 47240
COVID-19 cases surpass 11,000; virus-related deaths climb to 577
ISDH reported 577 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 11,210.
The Indiana State Health Department said 17 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 562. To date, 61,142 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 56,873 on Saturday.
Marion County has the most new cases with 266, followed by Hendricks County with 38 new cases.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 162 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 142.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, CLICK HERE.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.