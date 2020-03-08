LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A second positive case of the novel coronavirus has been identified in Indiana, according to the state's Department of Health.
The patient is an adult who lives in Hendricks County, Indiana, just west of Indianapolis, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). That person "is in isolation with mild symptoms and is not hospitalized at this time," ISDH said.
Health officials said the patient "developed mild flu-like symptoms on March 2" after traveling to Boston in late February to attend the BioGen conference. More than a dozen COVID-19 cases nationwide, including Indiana's first patient with the virus, have been tied to the conference, officials said.
"With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States and the fact that we are a mobile society, this new case isn’t surprising, but we know it causes concern in the community,” State Health Commissioner Kris Box said in a news release. "I urge Hoosiers to continue to educate themselves about this illness and take common-sense precautions, but also to be aware that the vast majority of COVID-19 cases are mild in individuals without underlying medical conditions."
Gov. Eric Holcomb confirmed Indiana's first case of COVID-19 Friday and declared a public health emergency. The first patient, a man who lives in Marion County, "also remains in self-isolation with mild symptoms," officials said Saturday.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.