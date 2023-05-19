LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Warmer weather means spending more time outside and warnings about ticks.
Officials with the Indiana Department of Health want Hoosiers to protect themselves from tick bites and tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease.
Experts urge anyone spending time outside to know where ticks are likely to be. That includes grassy, brushy or wooded areas.
They also suggest treating boots, clothing and outdoor gear, using repellants with ingredients like DEET, and reducing the amount of exposed skin.
While outside, health officials recommend reapplying insect repellants, avoiding areas prone to ticks, walking in the center of marked trails and avoid brushing against tall grass and plants, and to check clothing and skin frequently.
Once you're inside, experts suggest checking your clothes, gear, pets and skin thoroughly for ticks, followed by a shower. Pets should also be treated for ticks after consulting with a veterinarian.
For more information and resources to prevent tick bites, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.